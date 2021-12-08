Pine Grove's Sawyer Brady signs with BMC, becomes first local angler to sign bass fishing scholarship By HUNTER GIVENS Southern Sentinel Hunter Givens Managing Editor Author email Dec 8, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pine Grove's Sawyer Brady puts pen to paper on his scholarship to Blue Mountain College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PINE GROVE - Pine Grove's Sawyer Brady signed with Blue Mountain College on Wednesday, and in doing so made some history, becoming the first local angler to sign a bass fishing scholarship."I'm blessed," Brady said after signing. "Gotta thank the lord above."Brady has been a part of the Pine Grove bass fishing team since it's inception four years ago and, according to Coach Penny Hill, has played a huge part in the development."He always gave it 110 percent," Coach Hill said. "He was rearing to go every tournament, getting their early, always excited. He also fished outside of tournaments."Brady joins a BMC bass fishing program that has scored among the top teams in the nation, and is close proximity to home for Brady."It's been a lot of hours on the water fishing, tying lures, but the work doesn't stop," Brady said. "It's just now getting started." hunter.givens@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brady Pine Grove Fishing Sport Penny Hill Scholarship Proximity Bass Hunter Givens Managing Editor Hunter is the managing editor of the Southern Sentinel-Advocate. Author email Follow Hunter Givens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 54° Sunny Click Here to See Full Forecast Latest Posts News Man critically injured in Sunday shootout with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers in Walnut Oct 18, 2021 Lifestyle Bounty of blues: Alice Mae Festival returns to Ripley this Friday Sep 30, 2021 Southern Sentinel Juneteenth Family Reunion celebration set in Blue Mountain Saturday Jun 18, 2021 Southern Sentinel 50 Years Ago: From the Southern Advocate April 29, 2071 Apr 28, 2021 Southern Sentinel One dead, another charged with murder after shooting in White Oak community Feb 22, 2021 Southern Sentinel Area residents among fall 2020 degree, certificate recipients at ICC Jan 4, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Southern Sentinel E-Edition Delivery Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists