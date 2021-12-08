rip-2021-12-08-sports-bass-1

Pine Grove's Sawyer Brady puts pen to paper on his scholarship to Blue Mountain College

PINE GROVE - Pine Grove's Sawyer Brady signed with Blue Mountain College on Wednesday, and in doing so made some history, becoming the first local angler to sign a bass fishing scholarship.

"I'm blessed," Brady said after signing. "Gotta thank the lord above."

Brady has been a part of the Pine Grove bass fishing team since it's inception four years ago and, according to Coach Penny Hill, has played a huge part in the development.

"He always gave it 110 percent," Coach Hill said. "He was rearing to go every tournament, getting their early, always excited. He also fished outside of tournaments."

Brady joins a BMC bass fishing program that has scored among the top teams in the nation, and is close proximity to home for Brady.

"It's been a lot of hours on the water fishing, tying lures, but the work doesn't stop," Brady said. "It's just now getting started."

