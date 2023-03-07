WALNUT • Both in a win and a loss, the same nagging issue reared its head for Walnut.
The Wildcats finished a wild week with a 15-13 loss to Myrtle on Saturday, after defeating the Hawks 19-16 in a near four-hour marathon on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to kick off Division 1-2A play.
Over the two contests, the problem was easily identifiable: free passes.
It wasn’t just Walnut’s headache either. The Hawks suffered alongside them. In Tuesday’s game, Walnut (3-4, 1-1) issued 12 walks and four hit-by-pitches to place 16 Hawks on base. Myrtle returned the favor by walking 14 and hitting eight Wildcats for 22 free passes, helping Walnut climb out of a 12-3 deficit for the comeback win.
The two teams combined for 29 free passes on Saturday, with Walnut pitching in 13 in that total.
“A lot of it is mental for us. We got a lot of younger guys, a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of varsity innings and experience,” said Walnut head coach Cody Brownlee. “We do well until it doesn’t just happen for us – like one out, two outs, three outs. If anything goes bad, a runner gets on, or gets a hit, we just lose it between the ears.”
On Saturday, Walnut starter Jack Leak settled in nicely in the first two innings despite plunking a pair of Hawks, and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second.
But in the third, three walks, a passed ball and a Walnut error saw Myrtle take a 4-1, ending Leak’s day on the mound.
Isaiah Sauceda and Drew Jackson each picked up RBIs in the bottom of the inning to cut the Hawks’ lead to 4-3.
Sauceda gave Walnut a 5-4 lead in the fourth with a 2-RBI single.
Zyler Clifton, who replaced Leak on the mound, settled in by retiring five Hawks in row before a two-out error in the fifth started to unravel the junior. Myrtle tied the game at 5-5 with a bloop single in the infield that fell between multiple Wildcat defenders. The Hawks loaded the bases on the single, a walk and a hit-batter, but Clifton managed to get a strikeout to end the inning.
That wasn’t the case in the sixth, where Myrtle scored 10 runs on four hits, three errors, six free passes.
Walnut did manage to fight off the run-rule stoppage by scoring three runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh, including a dramatic ending where the bases were loaded with one out, down just two runs.
Despite the loss, that late rally could prove to be huge for playoff implications, as Walnut holds a one-run advantage over the Hawks in a head-to-head scenario.
“It is big because they don’t think about that. It could come down to a tiebreaker deal,” Brownlee said. “Same thing happened to us last year, we went in as the No. 4 (seed) instead of the No. 3 because Belmont beat us by one more run than we beat them. That makes all the difference in the world with who you play.”
This season’s pitching woes haven’t affected the offense for Walnut. The Wildcats average 10.3 runs on 10.6 hits per contest through seven games.
“Statistically, we should be undefeated, and right now we’ve got a losing record because you can’t overcome double digit walks,” said Brownlee. “… We got guys that can do it, we just need them to step up. We swing the bat well enough to have a chance at a great season.”
