PINE GROVE • Peyton Cornelius has entered “Playoff P” mode.
That nickname was coined by some of his Pine Grove teammates in the dugout on Thursday night when the left-handed sophomore pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits in six innings of work. At the plate, Cornelius was 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs and 3 RBIs to continue his torrid start to the postseason and lift the Panthers to an 11-1 win in six innings over Eupora in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A second-round baseball playoff series.
Pine Grove jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first behind a RBI groundout from Gehrig Shinall, a RBI single from Brice Lindley and a Eupora error.
Cornelius allowed the Eagles only run to cross in the top of the second after a leadoff walk and a 1-out single came back to bite him when Austin Britt grounded out to short to score Jude Hawkins.
From there, the southpaw settled in, allowing just six base runners over the next four innings, but erased most of his troubles by inducing a pair of double plays in the middle infield in the third and fourth innings.
“Last week’s stuff was as good as I’ve ever seen him, but tonight he did what he always does – he kept the ball in the strike zone and they hit some balls hard tonight but that’s probably the best defensive game we’ve played all year,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “It’s hard to really square him up, even when he doesn’t have his best stuff because of how much movement he has.”
In the bottom of the second, Cornelius roped a line drive over the right field wall for a 2-run shot and the 5-1 lead.
Later, in the fourth, he tacked on his second dinger of the game with a leadoff bomb to the same spot.
“He stung both of those balls,” said King. “That’s something we’ve worked on all week, just staying through baseballs, cutting baseballs in half and not getting a lot of lift. He stayed through a couple of baseballs and they got out of here in a hurry.”
Up 6-1, Pine Grove used three walks to load the bases and spark a 5-run sixth to invoke the run rule victory. Lindley sent a liner down the right field line for a 2-RBI double. Then, an error and a pair of passed balls scored Shinall, Lindley and Will Devore to end it.
The Panthers (22-6) completed the sweep of the Eagles with a dominant 16-2 win in five innings on the road for Game 2 on Friday.
Pine Grove had an 8-run second inning to pull away early. Catcher Gabe Roberts picked up 2 RBIs in the frame in two separate plate appearances – first a sac fly, then a RBI double. Jacob Hopkins also had 2 RBIs on a 2 for 4 night at the plate, including a triple. On the mound, the senior picked up the win, throwing four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Shinall closed the game with a pair of strikeouts on 12 pitches in a clean fifth and final inning.
Pine Grove advances to the third round of the 2A playoffs against Division 4-2A champions Choctaw County.
The Chargers (15-7) are coming off a sweep of Belmont (14-4; 9-5) and feature plenty of offensive firepower as they’ve scored double digit runs in 14 of their 22 games this season.
Game 1 is in Ackerman at 7 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 will be back in Pine Grove on Saturday at 6 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Choctaw County on Monday at 7 p.m.