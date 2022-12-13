BIGGERSVILLE • An abysmal shooting performance had Ripley reeling in its matchup with H.W. Byers on Saturday at the BIGG Classic in Biggersville.
The Tigers saw their shots clank off the rim, while the Lions capitalized with defensive rebounding and efficient offense on the other end to pull away with a 52-36 win, handing Ripley it’s third consecutive loss.
“With a team like Byers that likes to play a lot of possessions, you can’t start rushing, you can’t start pushing for baskets,” said second-year Ripley head coach Chris Byrd. “We played hard, got some good looks I felt like. But you’ve got to be disciplined and execute, hit those good looks, and take your time once you’ve got the ball in your hand because some of your offense can be your best defense.”
Defense wasn’t much of a problem for the Tigers (2-6) against the 1A contenders early on. Ripley trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and allowed just six points in the second with a strong man-to-man defense that switched on ball screens.
“That’s been what’s kept us competitive all year,” Byrd said of the defensive effort. “If you check our scores, we’re going to keep the score down. We’re going to make it difficult to score in the half court.”
The Lions’ 6-0 run in the second had built a 19-8 lead before Ripley rode a 7-0 run of its own into the break, capped by a 3-pointer from Jaki Holmes with 21 seconds left to cut the deficit to 19-15 at the half.
Ripley trailed 27-20 late in the third, where Byers began to make its move, forcing live-ball turnovers and leaking out for easy points to extend its lead to 39-24 by the end of the quarter.
The Lions led by as much as 19 in the final period.
“We gave up too many buckets in transition off of turnovers. When we got it into the half court, we had the advantage, I felt like,” said Byrd. “… We got a little worn down there at the end. Guys got tired, but making decisions about who’s on the floor is going to be about who makes disciplined decisions and takes care of the ball.
Proof of the poor shooting performance was evident by the free throw totals. The Tigers were 6 of 15 (40%) from the charity stripe.
Holmes led the team with 12 points, followed by Elijah Edgeston’s 11.
Things get tougher this week for the Tigers, who host Division 2-4A rival and the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team, Pontotoc on Tuesday, before turning around and visiting No. 3 Booneville on Friday.
