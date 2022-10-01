Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Men's Cross Country came in runner-up in its own Topper Trails 8K Classic race on Saturday, garnering 42 points and a total time of 2:22:15.
Blue Mountain star runner Will Porter (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) ran to the individual crown against 60 runners, winning with a time of 26:55. Porter set an average mile of 5:24.9 in the victory.
Joel Parker (JR/Corinth, Miss.) and Thomas Ratliff (SR/Corinth, Miss.) also hit the podium as top runners with Parker crossing at 27:49 and Ratliff at 29:02.
Andrew Ayala (FR/Corinth, Miss.) was 16th in a time of 29:10 as a top runner, Tanner Childs (SR/Corinth, Miss.) was 18th at 29:19 as a top runner, David Cox (JR/Southaven, Miss.) finished 19th at 29:21 as a top runner, Kaden Braddock (FR/Walnut, Miss.) was 20th at 29:30 as a top runner, Jamien Terry (JR/New Albany, Miss.) crossed in 28th at 30:39, Ja'Darius Scott (SR/Columbus, Miss.) was 29th at 30:49, Owen Hill (SR/Ripley, Miss.) was 38th at 32:40 and Morgan Toomer (SR/Corinth, Miss.) finished 48th at 37:37.
Wallace State took the team crown with 25 points and a total time of 2:20:26.
"The guys ran hard today and had some good competition around them," BMC head coach Kristi Robbins said. "We continue to improve and Will just did an outstanding job staying ahead of everyone today. I'm proud of how we competed."
BMC returns to action Oct. 22 at the St. Louis Fall Cross Country Classic in St. Louis, Mo.