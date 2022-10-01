rip-2022-10-05-sport-bmc-mxc-1

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Men's Cross Country came in runner-up in its own Topper Trails 8K Classic race on Saturday, garnering 42 points and a total time of 2:22:15.

