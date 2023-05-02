PINE GROVE – Perfect practices have to mean something.
They meant a lot for Pine Grove this week, according to head coach Matt King.
His Panthers built on a strong couple of days in batting practice to derail Strayhorn 22-0 in three innings on Friday, completing the sweep of the Mustangs in the first round of the Class 2A baseball state playoffs.
Pine Grove won just 9-4 in Game 1 on Monday.
“I know this may be ‘coach speak’ or whatever, but we really had some great practices this week,” King said. “Tuesday and Wednesday was two of the best practices we’ve had all year. I do believe that translates, especially in this game right here.”
“No offense to Strayhorn, but we weren’t seeing as good of stuff as we’ve seen from the mound. But still, that was a very impressive performance by the guys.”
The Panthers blitzed Strayhorn early, sending 18 to the plate in the first inning.
In the Game 1 win, Pine Grove connected on three home runs, and that power display didn’t slow in Game 2 as they belted another three homers in the rout.
Starting pitcher, Peyton Cornelius, who had a solo shot in Game 1, smoked a 3-run blast to right field in his second plate appearance of the first for a 10-0 lead. Brittan Fryar later added a 2-run double followed by a pair of Mustangs’ errors for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.
Gehrig Shinall drilled a breaking ball for a 3-run homer in the second, while eighth grader Talen Wilkerson matched him with a 3-run shot four batters later.
Pine Grove collected 19 hits in two innings, with 10 going for extra bases. The Panthers both walked and struck out just twice in the 27 at-bats.
“We swung and didn’t miss many barrels in the first inning,” said King. “I hope this is a sign that we are hitting our stride. I think if you look at this team we’ve showed some flashes at times this year. But I really believe this team has better baseball than we’ve played all year in it. Now, will we get it out of them? I don’t know. But I think the possibility is in there.”
Cornelius pitched a perfect game – albeit a short one. The left-handed junior picked up a pair of strikeouts across the three innings of work.
Offensively, leadoff man and senior leader Gabe Roberts was excellent, going 4 for 4 with three doubles, a RBI and three runs scored. Fryar added three hits and 4 RBIs. Wilkerson was 2 for 3 with a team-best 5 RBIs.
Cornelius, Shinall, Lane Mauney and Tanner Pannell each had multiple hits as well.
Pine Grove (17-10) advances to the third round where they will face Bruce. The Trojans defeated Nanih Waiya 2-1 in a three-game set in the first round.
Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 on the road, followed by Game 2 on Thursday at Pine Grove. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Saturday.
“Bruce is a really quality program,” said King. “They’ve won a lot for a while now and they’re always around this time of year. But honestly, our focus needs to be on ourselves, to come in and have another good practice, and focus on us because I believe we have been our biggest opponent. Now, Bruce is going to present us a challenge. They’re a good baseball team. But the preparation starts with us playing clean baseball because if we play clean baseball, we’ve got the ability to win.”
