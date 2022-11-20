FALKNER • A blazing start by Pine Grove was enough to hold off a scrappy comeback effort from Hickory Flat on Thursday night.
The Panthers built a 17-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, hanging on for a 62-34 win over the Rebels in the 2022 Falkner Invitational.
A pair of 3-pointers from senior Jack Hudson highlighted a 10-0 start in the opening two minutes of the game.
Hickory Flat’s Ty Webb broke his team’s scoring drought with a basket, before the Panthers piled on with another 9-0 run for a 19-2 lead by the 2:10 mark of the first.
Pine Grove (4-1) took a 24-7 lead into the second, where the Rebels (2-5) started to make their comeback bid, opening the period on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 10. Webb and Bradford Hopper combined on another 7-0 run late in the quarter to squeeze the deficit down to seven before Hudson buried his third triple of the first half at the buzzer for a 35-25 lead at the break.
Pine Grove outscored Hickory Flat 13-9 in the third quarter to extend its lead out to 14.
In the fourth, it was all Panthers.
Pine Grove’s defensive intensity gave the Rebels fits as they committed 17 turnovers for the game and failed to get good looks at the basket in the final period. The Panthers held Hickory Flat scoreless in the fourth, as the totaled 14 points of their own to seal the win.
Hickory Flat was just 12 of 43 (27.9%) from the field, including a 4 of 20 (20%) clip from 3-point range. Webb led with 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Noah Carnell added 10 points off the bench.
Pine Grove shot 26 of 50 (52%) for the game, and was 6 of 17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc. All six treys came from Hudson and fellow senior Keaton Wilkerson, who both made three each. Wilkerson led the Panthers with 16 points , while Hudson followed with 15. Hayden Holcomb added 12 points and Jamas Cox totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
