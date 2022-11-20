rip-2022-11-23-sport-pg-hf-bskb-1

Jamas Cox totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 62-34 win over Hickory Flat on Thursday night at the Falkner Invitational.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

FALKNER • A blazing start by Pine Grove was enough to hold off a scrappy comeback effort from Hickory Flat on Thursday night.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

