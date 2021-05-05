HICKORY FLAT- The Hickory Flat Rebels took on Smithville in an opening round series of the 1A baseball playoffs last week. Despite playing in a pair of tense contests, the Rebels came out on top for the 2-0 series win to advance to round two.
Game One: Hickory Flat 5, Smithville 3
Hickory Flat hosted game one of the series on Thursday night, and treated the Rebel faithful to a back and forth affair that Hickory Flat ultimately came out on top of.
Smithville jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first before Chris Smith responded in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff home run to tie the game up 1-1. The teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the top of the fourth inning when a pair of RBI-singles gave Smithville a 3-1 lead. Hickory Flat responded with a run in the bottom of the inning with a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Hunter Davis came up with a critical two-out RBI-double to tie the game up at 3-3. Hickory Flat got another big time hit in the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Courson hit a double that brought home another pair of Rebel baserunners, giving Hickory Flat a 5-3 lead headed into the top of the seventh.
Smith relived starter Bryson Clayton in the seventh inning, and subsequently struck out the side, securing the 5-3 victory. Clayton pitched six innings, giving up three runs off of five hits and picked up three strikeouts.
Game Two: Hickory Flat 3, Smithville 0
Where Smith started in game one, he picked up right where he left off in game two, getting the start and pitching a complete game, one-hit shutout, while picking up twelve strikeouts.
The Rebels picked up the lead in the top of the third thanks to a Logan King RBI-double, and built on it in the very next inning when Davis drove in a pair of runs to give Hickory Flat a 3-0 advantage.
The three runs of support was more than enough for Smith, who didn’t give up a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. Just like in game one, Smith struck out the side in the final inning to give the Rebels the series victory.
Hickory Flat advances to round two of the 1A baseball playoffs, where they will take on Biggersville.