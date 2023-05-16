VARDAMAN – Hickory Flat was brilliant defensively all game on Saturday night, but their few mishaps struck at the most inopportune time.
The Rebels committed three errors in the bottom of the seventh inning that allowed Vardaman to both tie and win Game 3 of the Class 1A third-round playoff series 6-5, ending an historic season for the program.
Hickory Flat had been perfect in the field, making diving catches, backhand stops and other web gems along the way. After C.J. Moffitt made a diving grab in right field to end the bottom of the sixth, he capitalized on the momentum with a go-ahead, two-out RBI single to score Gavin Foley in the top of the seventh for a 5-4 lead.
Then the miscues showed up.
The Rebels had back-to-back errors to open the bottom half of the inning, which allowed the tying run to come around and score. The next batter was hit-by-pitch to set up the go-ahead run in scoring position.
Hickory Flat turned to Hunter Davis on the mound, and after two pitches, the junior caught Vardaman’s Josh Jenkins sleeping on a pickoff move at second base. Jenkins challenged the Rebels’ defense with a rundown and an errant throw sailed into right field, allowing him to race home for the walk-off win.
The Rams advance to face West Union in the 1A North final.
“We probably had some guys playing a little bit out of position, but at the end of the day it’s just baseball happened, honestly,” said Hickory Flat head coach S.T. McMurrian. “We played hard. I’m very proud of how hard we played, it just didn’t roll our way.”
Vardaman struck first in the win-or-go-home contest, as Justyn Gordon laced a 2-RBI double off the wall in the first inning.
Hickory Flat responded in the third, taking a 3-2 lead on a RBI single from Logan King and a 2-run double of its own from Eli Brown.
King added to the Rebels’ lead with his second RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-2.
Freshman pitcher J.J. Hall drew the start on the hill, where he settled in after the first-inning double, retiring seven in a row before giving up back-to-back walks that set up the Rams to tie the game with a RBI single and a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth.
Noah Carnell came in relief and did his job, pitching 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts before being pulled during the horrid seventh-inning mishap.
“J.J. came out – and for a freshman, he’s unbelievable. Just his mental, Game 3 of the playoffs, the moment wasn’t too big for him. He’s been out for a few weeks, came back, and gave us everything he had,” McMurrian said.
“Noah’s pitched his butt off all year. That was the seventh game in a row that he’s thrown for us and he’s been lights out every single time. I hate we couldn’t get him a win, but that’s just what happened.”
The Rebels outhit Vardaman 9-4, with King, Moffitt and Bradford Hopper tallying two hits each.
For Hickory Flat, the first year under McMurrian has “changed the culture” of the program. Once a doormat for other 1A programs to wipe their feet with, the Rebels have now made their deepest postseason run in program history, finishing with a 14-17 record, and return six of their nine everyday members of their lineup next season.
“They’ve changed the culture of this program in one year,” McMurrian said of his team. “They did it. That’s them buying in to what we’re teaching and what they’re doing. That’s what I told them after, regardless of what happened, they can tell their grandkids they made history at Hickory Flat and they changed the culture of this program just on how they came out with their attitude and effort every single day.”
The team’s success aided in the buy-in, but this gut-wrenching loss to end the season will add fuel to the fire for this upcoming program, McMurrian believes.
“I think we’re going to have guys fired up and ready to play next year just because of how that ended and how close we were,” he said. “(Vardaman) is a good team. But as far as us, the expectation here has shifted. We now expect to win baseball games. At Hickory Flat, previously, I don’t think that’s always been that way. For them to expect to win is going to be a huge change because they believe they can beat anybody now.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.