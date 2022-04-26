COLUMBUS • After a 13-1 rout of West Lowndes in Friday’s Game 1 of the Class 1A first-round baseball playoff series, it seemed as if Hickory Flat had an easy path to the second round, but that wasn’t quite the case.
In Game 2 on Saturday, the Rebels entered into a slugfest with the Panthers, where they needed a three-run top of the seventh to break a 12-12 tie and pull away with a 15-12 victory on the road.
Bradford Hopper and B.J. Treadaway led off the seventh with a pair of singles, setting up a RBI groundout from Logan King that gave the Rebels (13-10-1) the lead for good. Hunter Davis and Eli Brown both followed with RBI singles to push the lead out to three. Eighth grader J.J. Hall closed out the game on the mound, stranding the tying run at the plate.
West Lowndes led 7-2 after four innings before Hickory Flat responded with three runs in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth to comeback and take a 12-7 lead. The Panthers didn’t go quietly, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits and three walks.
Both teams collected 12 hits on the night. Eli Brown led the Rebels with a 3 for 4 performance, including a 3-RBI triple in the fifth. Brown and King tied for a team-best 4 RBIs. King and Gavin Foley both had two hits apiece. King had the Rebels’ second triple of the game on a 2-run swing to left field in the sixth.
In Friday’s Game 1 win, Hickory Flat collected just five hits but drew nine walks as they finished off the Panthers in four innings.
Alex Tatum picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits, striking out six and walking none.
Brown, Davis and C.J. Moffitt each had a double on the night. Moffitt led with his 3 RBIs. Brown, Foley and Treadaway each added 2 RBIs apiece.
The Rebels advance to the second round for consecutive years under head coach Nolan Stevens. Hickory Flat will face Division 1-1A champion Biggersville in a best-of-3 series beginning on Friday.