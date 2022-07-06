POTTS CAMP • Zach Carnell isn’t looking too far for a mantra for his Hickory Flat boys team to identify with for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
In fact, just 30 minutes or so east of the Rebels resides the defending Class 2A champs, whose recent historic season has inspired a message for Carnell and his young team.
“That’s the main thing I’ve preached to them is that of Pine Grove’s: ‘Gritty Not Pretty,’” said Carnell. “It’s kind of similar. I want you to get on the floor, I want you to do what you got to do, do your job, be willing to work so hard that you have to have a sub. I’m really just trying to find my group right now that is going to give it everything they’ve got.”
Trying to find the pieces to put together starts at the top with point guard Logan King.
King is the only returning full-time starter from last year’s squad that went 18-14 with a first-round playoff loss in the Class 1A state playoffs.
His 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game stick out from a production standpoint.
King is undoubtedly the best ballhandler on the team, so moving him out of the point guard role is nearly impossible. But Carnell mentioned he hopes to see the senior take on more scoring for a team that will miss the scoring outputs from outgoing seniors like Drew Wilson, Alex Tatum and Landen Wilkerson.
All of Ty Webb, Noah Carnell, Austin Bryant and Bradford Hopper saw time as a spot starter throughout the season a year ago. Realistically, those four can join King in the starting lineup to form a formidable group with some experience but the puzzle of building a good team isn’t always that simple.
“We’re trying to figure out who needs to go where? Who needs to do what?,” said Zach Carnell.
In summer action at Potts Camp on June 15, the Rebels found themselves down just 15-11 at the half against a tough H.W. Byers group. Hickory Flat was outscored 27-8 in the second half, but not for a lack of trying.
That came in the next game against Potts Camp, where the Rebels snoozed their way through the two halves yielding very little fight and it resulted in a 50-9 onslaught and a long afternoon of practice right after.
“I’ve always told those guys, ‘We may get beat by 50 by somebody, but I can overlook the scoreboard as long as you’re working as hard as you can.’ It was apparent in that second game, they were not,” said Carnell.
Instilling that grit takes time – more than one summer month can offer. But for now, Zach Carnell’s focus is to consistently hound on good shot selections and getting back to the basics. It’s a recipe he knows his team will have to follow with so much firepower now gone.
“It’s definitely going to be interesting to replace those guys we lost last year, but I think if they’ll buy in, and they’ll do all the little things – the fundamentals they tend to think they’re too cool to do – then we can get back going, and probably surprise some people this year, hopefully.”