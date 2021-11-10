RIPLEY - This time last season, the Ripley Tigers traveled to Yazoo City for a first-round playoff matchup. The Tigers won on a last second kick-return to advance to the next round.
This season, however, no last-second heroics were needed, as the Tigers handled Yazoo City 35-14 in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
"I thought our defense played lights-out," Ripley head coach Perry Liles said postgame. "We gave them very few opportunities, I was very proud of our defense. We just gotta keep doing the little things, but it was a great night for Ripley Tiger Football."
Ripley got off to a good start in the first quarter after quarterback Ty Long scored on a 13-yard run, giving Ripley a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Immanuel Griffin's dominant regular season proved to carry over into the playoffs in the second quarter, as the senior scored on three separate touchdown runs to put the Tigers ahead 28-6 at halftime.
The Tiger defense held the Yazoo City offense to just 78 total yards during the first half, and 179 total yards for the total game, forcing a pair of turnovers as well. A second-half score by Chazton Crudup all but sealed the game for the Tigers, as Ripley took the first round matchup 35-14.
Griffin finished the matchup with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Crudup finished with 55 rushing yards on just five carries with a touchdown.
Ripley will be on the road for their second-round matchup, where they will take on Itawamba AHS.