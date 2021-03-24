RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers hosted North Pontotoc on Tuesday in Ripley’s first division home game of the season. In what was a close back and forth game, the Tigers were unable to stop a late surge by North Pontotoc, falling 5-3 and giving Ripley only their second loss of the season.
Ripley’s Micah Johnston and North Pontotoc’s Reece Kentner got the start for their respective teams in what began as an intense pitcher’s duel, with neither team getting a run until the top of the 4th. The Tigers were able to get runners in scoring position early, but were unable to bring them home, while Johnston and the Ripley defense kept North Pontotoc from getting on base early on. North Pontotoc’s first hit of the game came in the top of the 4th, as a leadoff single followed by a walk set up a 2 RBI single by North Pontotoc to give them a 2-0 lead. Ripley responded in the bottom of the 4th with a Reed Scott sac fly to bring the score to 2-1.
Ripley regained the lead in the bottom of the 5th with a 2-run inning before North Pontotoc immediately responded with a 3-run top of the 6th. Ripley had a chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh, as runners were at 2nd and 3rd with 1 out, but the Tigers were unable to bring them home, falling 5-3 in the division matchup.
Johnston started and finished the game for Ripley, pitching all 7 innings while giving up 4 ERs on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts. Jak Ketchum went 3 for 4 with a double while Conner Graves and Scott picked up an RBI apiece for the Tigers.