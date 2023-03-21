rip-2023-03-21-sport-ripley-golf-1

Ripley golf won its golf match at the Pine Hill Country Club in Ripley with a four-person score of 145 (+1) to best Kossuth by 45 strokes and South Pontotoc by 69 strokes on Monday. Pictured from left: Jack Reid; co-medalist, Jake Moffitt; Cole Adams; Bo Barefield; co-medalist, Clay Adams; and Craig Bullock.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY • Ripley golf defended its home course on Monday in convincing fashion.

