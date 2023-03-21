Ripley golf won its golf match at the Pine Hill Country Club in Ripley with a four-person score of 145 (+1) to best Kossuth by 45 strokes and South Pontotoc by 69 strokes on Monday. Pictured from left: Jack Reid; co-medalist, Jake Moffitt; Cole Adams; Bo Barefield; co-medalist, Clay Adams; and Craig Bullock.
RIPLEY • Ripley golf defended its home course on Monday in convincing fashion.
The Tigers shot a combined score of 1-over par (145) to best second place Kossuth by 45 strokes and third place South Pontotoc by 69 strokes in a tournament hosted at Pine Hills Country Club in Ripley.
“It was good for us to come back from Spring Break and keep things rolling,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “Shooting 1-over par as a team is a really good score on any day, but especially when it’s cold like it is. Our guys still put good swings on everything and limited their mistakes, something they’ve done all year.”
On the individual leaderboard, the top four spots belonged to the Tigers. Clay Adams and Jake Moffitt shared co-medalist honors with their low rounds of 35 (-1). Sophomores Craig Bullock and Jack Reid trailed just behind, as Bullock shot an even 36 and Reid a 3-over 39.
Only Kossuth’s Eli Cooper broke up the run of Ripley golfers on the leaderboard with his score of 42 (+6) to take fifth place, putting Bo Barefield and Cole Adams in a tie for sixth with a 44 (+8) in a field of 22 competitors.
“Our guys are competitive with each other. They are all shooting for that top spot,” Brown said. “We have multiple guys that can get it done on any given day. I’m proud of Clay and Jake for getting the medalist honors, and I’m proud of those other guys being right on their heels. It just shows the depth that we have.”
It’s the third tournament win for the Tigers in as many tries. The two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up continue their regular season schedule at the Natchez Trace Golf Club in Saltillo on Thursday.
