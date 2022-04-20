NEW ALBANY • Ripley golf completed regular season play still riding its winning ways.
The Tigers bested rivals and defending Class 4A champions, New Albany in a two-team match at the Oaks Country Club in New Albany on Thursday.
Ripley defeated the Bulldogs by 17 strokes, 154 to 171.
Leading the effort was sophomore Clay Adams who shot 1-over par (37) to take home medalists honors. Ripley’s Craig Bullock and New Albany’s Miles Cox tied for second place, falling just one stroke short of Adams’ mark.
Little brother, Cole Adams, followed suit with a nine-hole score of 39, and Jake Moffitt tallied a 40 on the scorecard to complete the Tigers’ round.
Besides Cox, no other Bulldog broke under 43.
The win marks five tournament wins in a row for Ripley, who has competed in six events all season. Next up, the Division 1-4A Tournament begins today at Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club in Corinth. The Tigers won an 18-hole tournament there on Mar. 23. Ripley will compete against host Corinth, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Senatobia and Tishomngo County for a spot in the MHSAA Class 4A State Tournament on May 2-3 at the Pontotoc Country Club.
“We’ve played well all season up to this point, so we don’t expect to stop what we’ve started now,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown. “These guys are hungry to get back to the state tournament and finish the job this year. This division tournament is a big stepping stone leading up to that.”