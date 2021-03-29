TUPELO • The Ripley Tigers went on the road on Saturday, March 27 and picked up a 6-4 victory against one of the top ranked teams in Northeast Mississippi, the Tupelo Golden Wave, and improved to 11-3 on the season in the process.
The Tigers fell behind early after a Tupelo RBI single in the 1st, but were able to respond with a pair of runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings. Conner Graves got the start for Ripley and kept the Golden Wave at bay while Ripley built their lead, going 6.2 innings while giving up 4 runs on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts.
Tupelo managed to tie the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the 5th inning, but Ripley quickly responded with a Micah Johnston sac fly and a Jak Ketchum RBI-double to give Ripley a 6-4 lead that they kept for the rest of the game. The Golden Wave threatened Ripley’s lead in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-out double, however the Tigers were able to keep any potential tying runs from getting on base.
Hayden Fortune picked up a pair of RBI’s while Ketchum and Reed Scott both went 2 of 4 with an RBI apiece.