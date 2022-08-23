Itawamba AHS is widely considered to be the favorite to win Class 4A North this season, and for good reason.
The Daily Journal’s preseasonNo. 5-ranked large school team features size, experience and talent all across the board.
Ripley saw that first-hand last season when the Indians ousted them in the second round of the 4A playoffs with a 30-9 decisive victory.
Both teams returned a lot on each side of the ball, so Friday’s scrimmage in Tupelo offered the two 4A powers a chance to measure up before a potential date down the line with much more on the line.
The Tigers seized their opportunity to put the area on notice with a 14-7 win over the Indians in two quarters of play.
“I’m just glad that we played good, no matter who it was,” said third-year Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “To be honest with you, we didn’t really consider who it was. We didn’t talk a lot about that, we just talked about executing ourselves to give us a chance.”
The Indians scored on their opening drive, but was answered by a long scoring drive from Ripley, capped by a touchdown pass from Ty Long to tight end Cooper Davis to tie the game at 7-7.
From there, it was all Tigers.
IAHS’ potent offense was held in check by a Ripley defense that returned seven starters from a year ago. The Tigers did not allow IAHS to cross midfield the rest of the game.
Ripley missed a 38-yard field goal on its next drive, before senior Keegan Colyer scored on a 3-yard TD run with just under five minutes to go in the second for the go-ahead points.
With the dominating defense, the Ripley offense played ball control, totaling 33 plays to IAHS’ 17, and even lined up in the victory formation inside the Indians’ 10-yard line to close out the game.
“I thought we played well,” said Liles. “If we play like that, I think we’ll win a lot of games.”
The wins start to matter on Friday, when the Tigers welcome Byhalia for the regular season opener.
Ripley defeated Byhalia 28-6 to open last season, but Liles expects a much-improved team and is pushing that message to his team this week.
“These are the kind of teams that can beat you because we can’t play flat. We have to execute and take care of business ourselves,” said Liles. “Athletically, they match up with us. They haven’t had their coach very long, but the longer he’s there, the better they’re going to be.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us. We can’t think just because we won a little jamboree game, we’re going to just beat anybody. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell them.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.