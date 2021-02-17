BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College added to their Cross Country team this past week, as Ripley’s Ben Carter signed with the college last Monday.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity that Coach Duley has given me, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Carter said after signing.
Carter will join BMC Cross Country Coach Heather Duley and the BMC Toppers, who placed 3rd at the 2020 SSAC 8K Championships last November.
Carter credits the hard work over the past half-decade as to what helped him get to this point.
“5 years of running,” Carter said. “It was blood, sweat, and tears.”