Ripley • Ripley senior Lexi Page signed with Northwest Community College on Wednesday, and in doing so, has become the first volleyball player in Tippah County history to sign a scholarship offer to continue their playing career at the collegiate level.
“Her passion is unmatched for the sport,” Ripley head coach Greg Dillard said speaking about Page.
“She loves it. It’s very rare within our sports society today where people specialize in one sport, but volleyball is something that Lexi has wanted to do all her life. She told me she wanted to play college volleyball, and I told her I’d do everything I could to help her get there. And she did it, and we’re very proud of her. Couldn’t have happened to a better person.”
Page, a multi-year starter, has been considered a leader for Ripley, both on the stat sheet as well as in the huddle, bringing energy and passion to the team. Page spoke briefly after signing about her journey through the sport.
“When I first started, it was really hard. I didn’t have a good coach who could be there, he worked me too hard, and then I’ve had back problems. But I never gave up on what I always wanted to do. I’ve always put my heart into this sport, and I’ve done everything I could to be playing this sport, and I love this sport with all my heart, and I love helping younger kids get up to being at that level.”