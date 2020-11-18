RIPLEY • Pontotoc started fast and held off a second-half flurry from Ripley to defeat the Tigers 32-15 on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Tigers went three-and-out to open the game, and a short punt set up the Warriors (10-1) up with good field position. Pontotoc Quarterback Conner Armstrong then completed a 20-yard pass to Nic Townsend. Three plays later Jemarkus Whitfield capped a short drive with a 7-yard TD run.
Pontotoc defensive back Marty Reel intercepted a pass on the ensuing possession and returned it to the Ripley 27. Pontotoc immediately took a shot, with 6-foot-3 wideout Kyleal McShan hauling in a jump ball for a 27-yard touchdown.
On the next Warrior drive, McShan hauled in another pass, breaking free for a 74-yard TD. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to extend the lead to 21-0 with 2:10 to play in the first quarter.
Ripley (4-7) then steadied the ship, keeping the big plays at bay and holding the Warriors scoreless the rest of the half.
On their final drive of the first half, Tigers quarterback Ty Long was 3 for 3 for 65 yards. He found Jabez Johnson for a 22-yard TD with 32 seconds left to cut the deficit to 21-7.
After a long Pontotoc drive to open the second half, the Tigers held the Warriors to a 25-field goal by Eddie Noalsco.
Ripley then quickly drove for a score, with Senatavius Hunt breaking free from 21 yards out. A two-point conversion made it 24-15 with 4:38 to play in the third, but that was as close as the Tigers would come.
The Tiger defense then forced a Pontotoc punt. Ripley was driving, having crossed midfield, when a penalty and bad snap led to a turnover on downs. Pontotoc capitalized on a short field. Marty Reel had 34-yard reception that put the ball on the 1-yard line, with Jordan Ball running it in on third and goal. McShan converted the two-point conversion on a reverse, and the Warriors went up 32-15 at the 9:22 mark of the fourth quarter.
McShan only caught two passes in the game, but they went for 101 yards and 2 TDs. Armstrong completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards and 2 TDs. Pontotoc had three interceptions on the night, two by Reel and one by Nic Townsend.