RIPLEY • Northeast Mississippi Community College added some talent to their linebacking core on Wednesday, as Ripley’s Shaundell Carter committed to play for the Tigers of NEMCC.
“I’m ready to get started,” Carter said after putting ink to paper. “Putting in the extra work in the powerlifting meets, after practices, after games, at night or in the morning when nobody’s watching, it’s the work that pays off.”
Carter, who was a key player for a Ripley defense considered to be one of the toughest defensive units last season, will continue to play on defense at Northeast, playing at outside linebacker. Carter’s performance this past season led him to being named on the 2020 1-4A Super 22 Team at linebacker.