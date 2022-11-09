The Pontotoc Warriors and Lady Warriors opened their regular seasons with solid wins over good Ripley teams on Nov. 1, taking the girls’ game 7-1, and the boys’ nightcap 3-2.
In girls’ action, junior Mikayla Wendler scored three goals en route to the win. Ripley’s Heaven Knox opened with a goal, to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead at the 27 minute mark. Pontotoc’s Paola Gomez made a nice pass ahead to Cindy Martinez, and she made a strong shot-on-goal, but Ripley’s goalkeeper, Jocelyn Galván, made the first of several saves to prevent a score.
She made another save at the 18:30 mark.
Pontotoc’s Avery Walton broke free for a good look, streaking down the left sideline, but the Lady Warriors were unable to cash in. Pontotoc speedster Carmen Owens launched a shot wide right. Kareli Mendoza drove the middle of the pitch and passed to Owens, who gave it back to Mendoza. Mendoza hit a resounding shot off the middle of the top crossbar, for an “almost.”
Walton showcased some nifty footwork, evading a defender at midfield and getting the ball ahead to Owens for a breakaway goal. That tied the contest at 1.
Galván made another diving save on a shot-on-goal with 20 minutes left in the half. Pontotoc’s Wendler owned the pitch on this night, she scored off the right side of the defense for a 2-1 lead. Her teammate, Avery Walton, found the inside, right corner of the net, off a pass from Harlee Wilson, for the Lady Warriors’ third goal.
Paola Gomez made good on a free kick at the 23:50 mark of the second half, and she dished to Wendler for another score at 10:30. The Lady Warriors cruised to a win. Afterwards, Pontotoc Coach Justin Jensen was encouraged.
“This was a good start to the season,” said Jensen. “We didn’t finish as well as I hoped, but we played strong and we have a lot to build upon. We had plenty of opportunities and we couldn’t finish, but I’m reasonably pleased with our effort, and we executed our game plan.”
In boys’ action, the Warriors found themselves in a physical, emotional and, at times, chippy game, but they came out on top in an old rivalry. Ripley has dominated recent contests, with a 4-1 record against the Warriors. Pontotoc righted the ship on Nov. 1, with a 3-2 win.
Three minutes into the game, Pontotoc’s David Guitierrez got the left edge and used raw speed to outflank the Ripley defense and hammer in a left-footed goal.
Brayen Arratia gave a nifty assist to Enrique Montalvo for the Warriors’ second goal. Alberto Mendoza shook loose in the middle of the pitch for a breakaway goal, planted firmly in the back center of the net.
Pontotoc took a 3-2 lead into halftime. That’s where the score would stay.
Anderi Elias and Freddy Lopez scored the Tigers' two goals in the first half.
In the second half, Ripley’s McKhi Castro displayed some nifty footwork, evading a Pontotoc defender, but his shot ricocheted off the top cross bar at the 35:30 minute mark. Pontotoc junior Caiden Clements made a great save at 30:30.
Strong defense from two Pontotoc seniors helped seal the win. Crossland Malone and Kevin Martinez helped thwart a penalty kick from Ripley at the 12 minute mark. Martin Torres kicked the ball free to help secure field position and the win.
Pontotoc Coach Cullen Pollard had high praise for his worthy opponent, and looked forward toa good season.
“We have a great deal of respect for Ripley's soccer team,” said Pollard. “ In the past 3 years, they have been one of the best teams that we play. They are technically sound, they move the ball around the pitch so easily. Our game plan was to play solid defense and try to force them out of their comfort zone, and take the ball out of the feet of their best player, McKhi. Offensively, we have really focused on playing to our strengths and trying to counter attack quickly when they make a mistake. The first goal by David Gutierrez came right after they turned the ball over in the middle of the field and we went on the attack quickly. The second goal by Enrique Montalvo, I thought we just outworked them and were in the right place at the right time. We gave up one goal on a free kick and the other goal was a very impressive possession and long ball from them. Give them credit for not quitting! But we really did a good job of not panicking and sticking to what we do best. We were obviously thrilled with the result!”
