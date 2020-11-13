RIPLEY • The Ripley soccer teams split a pair of contests against Vardaman on Tuesday, with the girls dropping their contest while the boys picked up a win. Both contests required penalty kicks to decide a winner.
(B) Ripley 2- Vardaman 2
Ripley’s boys soccer team defeated Vardaman in penalty kicks 8-7 to secure a hard fought victory on Tuesday night.
Ripley took an early lead thanks to a pair of Edwardo Muñoz goals, one scored in the 16th minute and the next in the 32nd minute. Muñoz was able to score both goals by splitting the defense after taking the ball from near center field himself, gaining favorable scoring positioning along the way.
Vardaman added a goal in the 38th minute to put them on the board right before halftime.
The second half was mostly a stalemate until the 72nd minute, when Vardaman scored and managed to tie the score 2-2 right before the end of regulation. Ripley and Vardaman went make for make on penalty kicks until Ripley managed to go ahead and get the win 8-7.
(G) Ripley 0- Vardaman 0
Ripley’s girls soccer team lost 4-3 in penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation.
Neither Ripley nor Vardaman could gain any traction in regulation on a muddy and rain-filled Tuesday night. Both teams fought for ball control with neither team gaining a considerable edge. Vardaman had an edge in shots on goal, but Ripley’s Leigh Allison Akins had 9 saves that helped Ripley prevent Vardaman from scoring in regulation.
Vardaman gained an early advantage in penalty kicks and did not look back, taking the game 4-3.