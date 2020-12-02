RIPLEY • The Ripley Tiger soccer teams played host to Tupelo Christian Prep on a crisp Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium. Ripley’s girls team dropped their game while the boys picked up a convincing win.
Ripley 7 -TCPS 0
The Tigers made quick work of TCPS 7-0, with the seventh and final goal coming in the 51st minute, giving Ripley the mercy rule win. Ripley dominated in both ball control as well as shots on goal, limiting TCPS’s scoring opportunities. Ripley scored 7 goals by 7 different players, showcasing the depth and talent level of the 2020 Ripley soccer team.
Ripley 0- TCPS 8
The Ripley Lady Tigers struggled against TCPS, giving up 8 goals in a mercy rule loss. TCPS scored their first goal shortly after the first minute of the matchup, and did not look back. The Lady Tigers struggled to maintain ball control throughout the contest, and when they did gain possession, they could not get deep enough into TCPS territory to get many shots on goal.