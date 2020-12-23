RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers and Lady Tigers traveled for a pair of games on Saturday, with the Tigers traveling to Desoto Central High School to take on Lewisburg, while the Lady Tigers traveled to Holly Springs to take on Center Hill.
(B) Ripley 66 – Lewisburg 60
The Ripley Tigers traveled to Desoto Central for the Shan Whiteside Sideline Cancer Classic on Saturday, and held off a late Lewisburg rally to pick up a 66-60 victory over the Patriots.
The Tigers’ first half performance was highlighted by a consistently stout defensive effort, a common theme in most Ripley games. The Tigers held Lewisburg to 28 first half points, and carried a 52-38 lead heading into the final quarter of the game.
The fourth quarter is where things started going south for Ripley. Lewisburg opened the fourth quarter on a 15-5 run before eventually tying the score at 59-59 late in the fourth. The Tigers were able to convert free throws late to pull away from the Patriots and get the win, and Ripley head coach Adam Kirk spoke postgame about his team’s perseverance despite Lewisburg’s late rally.
“We were lucky to have gotten off to a good lead, and we really had to hang on there,” Coach Kirk said. “I didn’t really like how we finished the game, but we survived. You can’t replicate in-game situations in practice, so it was good to get a close game and come out with a victory.”
LaTrell Vance led the Tigers with a season-high 29 points, while LaBron Vance added 12.
(G) Ripley 43 – Center Hill 42
Instead of being the ones holding off the comeback, the Lady Tigers were the ones leading the comeback in their game against Center Hill at Holly Springs.
The Lady Tigers were down 33-27 shortly after the beginning of the fourth quarter, needing a jolt of offense to get back into contention. Ripley got exactly that from Amy Rodgers, who scored 6 points in a 10-2 run by the Lady Tigers to take the lead late into the 4th.
Alorain Story answered any late Center Hill buckets with makes of her own, helping the Lady Tigers hold off Center Hill 43-42.