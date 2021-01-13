RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers’ dominance over Tippah County basketball will continue for at least one more year, as they claimed their 8th straight Tippah County Tournament title with a 75-57 victory over Pine Grove.
Both teams came out firing on all cylinders, with Ripley’s hard nosed defensive approach meeting Pine Grove’s shooting ability. The Tigers held onto a slim 19-16 lead after the first quarter, but started the 2nd on an 11-2 run thanks to points off of Pine Grove turnovers.
Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland and Keaton Wilkerson kept the Panthers hanging around contention, leading Pine Grove in scoring with 16 points each. But ultimately, the stingy defensive effort and subsequent transition scoring by Ripley was too much to overcome. LaTrell Vance put up a career high 34 points in the Tigers victory.
Ripley head coach Adam Kirk spoke postgame about his team’s performance and playing against a good shooting team like Pine Grove.
“It’s always exciting to play for something, whenever you’re playing for a trophy it gives you a little extra motivation,” Coach Kirk said. “ I was just glad to see us come out on top against a really good shooting team. We knew they were gonna make shots, we just wanted to make them make tough shots, and they are capable of doing that. Pine Grove’s got a good team, very tough to guard.”
Despite making some of the tough shots Coach Kirk mentioned, Pine Grove learned the same lesson several other teams have learned when it comes to playing Ripley in the Tippah County Tournament for the past near decade.