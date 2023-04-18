Three area golf teams brought home division championships over the past week.
Ripley, the two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up, will be back in the state meet again this year after dominating the field on Monday at Oaks Country Club in New Albany for the Division 1-4A crown.
The Tigers were led by medalist Jake Moffitt’s low round of 70 (-2) to breeze past the field of New Albany, Corinth, Tishoming County and North Pontotoc.
Ripley’s total added up to 300 (+12), besting the hosting Bulldogs by 32 strokes and third place Corinth by 36.
Craig Bullock was 2-over par, while Jack Reid finished 5-over and Clay Adams 7-over to round out the Tigers’ scoring.
“It was another good day for us,” said Ripley coach Chad Brown. “Jake was terrific, especially on the front nine. We had other really good scores out there to kind of help us pull away. This division championship was just another goal along the way of where we’re trying to go, and that’s to win a state championship and bring it back to Ripley.”
The Tigers will look to capture their first state title on May 2-3 at Pontotoc Country Club.
Walnut sweeps division
Both Walnut girls and boys team swept their respective division championships last week.
The Lady Wildcats edged past New Site 234-235 to win the Class I-Region 1 title at the Booneville Country Club on April 11.
New Site’s Allie-Grace White was the medalist with her score of 96 followed in second place by Walnut freshman Mary Reese Pitney (110). Fellow freshman Henlee Sisco and seventh grader Jayden Meeks landed in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
“I was super proud of our girls for winning a division title,” said Walnut coach Corey Bennett. “We had a lot of youth and inexperience this year, and even though we didn’t shoot low enough to qualify for state, it was still good to see us have some success to end the year.”
The Wildcats took the Class I-Region 3 title over Myrtle on April 14 at Kirkwood National Golf Club in Holly Springs.
Walnut sunk the Hawks with a 343-371 advantage, shooting 17 strokes lower than the qualifying score of 360 for the state tournament.
Myrtle’s Parker Owen was the individual medalist with a 76. Walnut swept spots 2-4 with Drew Jackson (82), Grant McCoy (83) and Jack Leak (84). Junior Tyler McKee finished in sixth with a 94 to complete Walnut’s team total.
“It was a really solid effort from our guys at a tough course to play,” said Bennett. “I wasn’t quite sure what I expected from this group to start the year, but they’ve kind of opened my eyes and proved that they have some talent and they work at, despite playing other sports. I’m proud for them to win it.”
The Wildcats will compete in the Class I State Championship meet on May 1-2 at The Dogwoods Golf Course in Grenada.
Hickory Flat’s Abby Tatum was the individual medalist for the Class I- Region 3 meet at Kirkwood on April 12. Her score of 104 combined with Anna Reese Woods’ 118 helped the Lady Rebels to a second place team finish with a combined 222.
Neither Tatum’s score or the team score made the cut for qualifying but head coach Adam Mauney said that all the coaches in the division have sent letters in to the MHSAA to request for exceptions to be made in the case of tough course conditions.
The appeal is expected to be ruled upon soon. If the decision is reversed, Tatum and Woods will travel to The Dogwoods Golf Course in Grenada on April 24-25.
