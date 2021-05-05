RIPLEY - The Ripley Tigers matched up with Northeast Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs and, despite some rescheduling due to weather, took the series 2-0 to advance to the second round.
Game One: Ripley 8, Northeast Lauderdale 3
The Tigers did not let an early Northeast Lauderdale lead get to them, as Ripley’s steady run production and bounce-back effort from starting pitcher Ty Long helped propel them to an 8-3 game one win.
Northeast Lauderdale struck first with three runs before the first out of the game was ever recorded. Despite this, the Tigers were able to keep their composure and begin to bounce back in the bottom of the first with a Reed Scott RBI-double. After the first inning, Long did not give up another run, while also aiding in erasing the deficit from the batter’s box with an RBI-single in the bottom of the second. Micah Johnston hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to give Ripley a 4-3 lead heading into the third.
Reed Shackelford drove in a run off a groundout in the bottom of the third, while the Tigers scored off an error and a Hayden Fortune sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. Fortune struck again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI-single, while Long held off the side in the top of the seventh to give Ripley the 8-3 win. Long finished the complete game with three runs off of nine hits with seven strikeouts.
Game Two: Ripley 14, Northeast Lauderdale 11
Overcoming an early deficit was once again the name of the game for the Tigers, as despite being down 5-0 early on, Ripley was able to climb back and take the win and the series.
Northeast Lauderdale picked up five runs off of four hits in the bottom of the second to take an early 5-0 lead. The Tigers were able to take a chunk out of the lead in the top of the fourth, thanks to a Drew Coombs double that drove in a pair of runs, as well as a Long RBI-single. Northeast Lauderdale responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-3 before Ripley tied the game up in the top of the fifth after Fortune and Shackelford drove in a pair of runs while Curt Cohea hit a sacrifice fly.
A pair of Northeast Lauderdale runs in the bottom of the fifth gave them an 8-6 lead before three consecutive bases loaded walks and a run off a passed ball gave Ripley a 10-8 lead. Northeast Lauderdale retook the lead in the bottom of the frame at 11-10 before a pair of doubles by Fortune and Shackelford in the top of the seventh contributed to a four-run, lead- taking inning for Ripley. Despite answering in many other situations earlier in the game, Northeast Lauderdale was unable to retake the lead in the bottom of the seventh, sealing the gritty win for the Tigers at 14-11. The Tigers will advance to the second round to take on Pontotoc.