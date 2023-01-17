Ripley senior McKhi Castro celebrated his signing with the Itawamba Community College Men's Soccer program with a ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 inside the Ripley Event Center. Castro, pictured in the middle, was joined by his brother, Tre Castro and mom, Timikie Johnson.
RIPLEY • McKhi Castro, one of the area’s top soccer standouts, signed with the Itawamba Community College Men’s Soccer program recently.
The Ripley senior held a ceremony inside the Ripley Event Center on Friday, Jan. 6 to celebrate his decision amongst family, friends and teammates.
“I feel like I’m ready for the next level, where I can compete with others, and not just on the high school level,” Castro said. “I have more confidence in myself now that I’ve signed and I know that there are college coaches that believe in me too.”
Castro is the latest in a long line of recent signees out of the Ripley soccer program – and that list includes his brother, Tre Castro, who signed with Northwest just last season.
The senior star held offers from nearly every junior college in the state, including his brother’s team, but felt comfortable forging his own path in Fulton.
“What I’ve learned throughout the recruiting process was to make sure to check out all these colleges and see which one feels like home, and that’s the one you should go to because you don’t want to go somewhere where you feel uncomfortable and you don’t like,” said Castro. “So when I went to ICC, it felt comfortable, the environment was good, it’s close to home, not far from family so if I need something I can call right up. That’s what made my decision.”
Castro was named to the Daily Journal’s All-Area team as a junior after totaling a team-high 18 goals to go with four assists to lead the Tigers to their third straight Class 4A North Half final and a 17-4 record.
As a sophomore, Castro recorded six clean sheets in his third year as the team’s goalkeeper.
This season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward has amassed a team-high 23 goals and 12 assists as Ripley is battling for a postseason berth in the final weeks of the regular season.
His versatility is why so many college coaches valued his services. ICC, who went 9-5-2 this past fall, has made plans to showcase his unique skillset.
“I was recruited to play striker, centerback and holding midfielder because Coach (Caryl Vogel) told me I have a lot of value in all these positions,” Castro said.
