Ripley senior McKhi Castro celebrated his signing with the Itawamba Community College Men's Soccer program with a ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 inside the Ripley Event Center. Castro, pictured in the middle, was joined by his brother, Tre Castro and mom, Timikie Johnson.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY • McKhi Castro, one of the area’s top soccer standouts, signed with the Itawamba Community College Men’s Soccer program recently.

