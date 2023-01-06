rip-2022-01-06-sport-bmcu-mbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Jakobey Hitchens scored 20 points in a 68-61 loss to Dalton State on Thursday.

DALTON, Ga. • Dalton State saw five players score double figures to trump a 20-point performance by Blue Mountain's Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.), getting an SSAC victory 68-61 over the Toppers on Thursday.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you