DALTON, Ga. • Dalton State saw five players score double figures to trump a 20-point performance by Blue Mountain's Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.), getting an SSAC victory 68-61 over the Toppers on Thursday.
Hitchens' hot hand was aided by 15 points from Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) in the losing effort, while Sean Cobb and Carterius Evans both led Dalton with 12 points each.
The Toppers carried a 30-24 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Roadrunners turned it up to score 44 points in the second half.
Dalton would win the game at the charity stripe, hitting 18-of-27 on 21 Blue Mountain fouls.
JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) would also score in double figures for the Toppers, hitting for 13, while Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) put together a solid outing with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots to go with five points.
"We started well, we just didn't keep up the pace in the second half," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We've done a good job this season coming from behind, but we still have work to do when it comes to keeping a lead."
BMCU (8-5, 3-5 SSAC) returns to action Saturday, as they will stay in Georgia for an SSAC showdown with Life University in Marietta.
