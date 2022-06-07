BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Athletics announced the hiring of Kristi Robbins as head coach of men's cross country and track today.
She replaces outgoing coach Heather Duley who spent six years leading the programs at BMC.
Robbins comes aboard via St. Agnes Academy in Houston, Texas where she led the program to back-to-back state titles and six consecutive Texas Track & Field championship appearances.
"I appreciate the opportunity to step into this position and for the administration to have faith in me," Robbins said. "I have big shoes to fill, and I'm looking forward to becoming part of this amazing family and community."
During her high school coaching career, Robbins led Cinco Ranch High School (Katy, Texas) to nine consecutive district championships in cross country and track and field with numerous state qualifiers and All-Americans.
During her stint at St. Agnes, she was named Vype Coach of the Year, Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Coach of the Year and TAPPS Coach of the Year. She also coached a multitude of student-athletes who went on to become NCAA DI signees, including the No. 1 shot-put thrower and No. 1 pole vaulter in the nation.
"I want to see our student-athletes pushed to be their best athletically, personally and spiritually," Robbins commented. "I will strive to help them reach or exceed their goals, leading through example and faith. I want them to walk away from this program better people, and confident Christian men."
BMC Athletic Director Will Lowrey said this week, "We are very fortunate to land such a qualified candidate as Coach Robbins. She has been running championship programs in Texas for years. We are very thankful for all the work Coach Duley has done to build the program up. Thanks to her, there is a solid foundation for Coach Robbins to build championship programs here at The Mountain."
During her running career, Robbins starred at Cleveland State University, and later at Ole Miss where she competed in both cross country and track and field.
"I have very high expectations for myself, as well as the men I'm coaching," Robbins said. "We will be on this journey together to improve and do great things. I expect them to step up and use the tools given to reach personal bests and reap the rewards of their efforts. I want to build a powerhouse team and men of great character."