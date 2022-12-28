Pine Grove senior catcher Gabe Roberts signed with the East Mississippi Community College baseball program at a signing ceremony held in the school auditorium on Friday, Dec. 16. Pictured with Roberts are his parents, Abby Mauney and Colby Roberts.
PINE GROVE • One the top catchers in the area has made his college decision.
Pine Grove’s Gabe Roberts signed with the East Mississippi Community College baseball program on Friday, Dec. 16 at a ceremony held inside the school’s auditorium with friends, family and teammates.
“This means a lot. I’ve worked really hard for it,” said Roberts. “I worked a lot in the offseason, just trying to get this offer, went to showcases, did everything I could to get my name out there. It eventually paid off. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”
Roberts, a Saltillo transfer, made his first season with a Panthers a memorable one. As a junior, he helped lead Pine Grove to a 25-9 record and a Class 2A North Half final appearance as the key cog behind the plate. Roberts accumulated 30 hits for a .316 average, including five doubles, one triple and three home runs. He tied for fifth on the team with 26 RBIs and was fourth in runs scored at 31.
Roberts was named the Southern Sentinel’s Defensive Player of the Year with a .992 fielding percentage with only 2 errors in over 200 innings of work across 33 games.
“We don’t do what we did last year without him,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “Ever since he came over, he’s been one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around. I’ve had a lot of hard workers of the past few years, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody outwork him.
“His competitiveness is a driving force for our team. He wants to win at everything he does. I’m just glad he’s on our team and I know East Mississippi will be just as satisfied when they get their hands on him.”
For Roberts, his decision came down to a comfortably with the coaching staff in Scooba and the relationships he built so quickly there.
“I just love the atmosphere there and the coaches’ interactions with me were great,” Roberts said. “I loved everything about the campus and the whole experience there was just different than anywhere else.”
