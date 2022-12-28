rip-2022-12-28-sport-roberts-1

Pine Grove senior catcher Gabe Roberts signed with the East Mississippi Community College baseball program at a signing ceremony held in the school auditorium on Friday, Dec. 16. Pictured with Roberts are his parents, Abby Mauney and Colby Roberts.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

PINE GROVE • One the top catchers in the area has made his college decision.

