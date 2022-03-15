Dayzsha Rogan, a 2017 graduate of Ripley, was selected to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Second Team last Tuesday. Rogan was also named the 2022 SWAC Tournament MVP after scoring 17 points in Saturday's championship rout of Alabama State.
Rogan ranked 11th in scoring (13.9 ppg), 4th in field goal percentage (44.6%), t-4th in made 3s per game (1.7 tpg), and ranked 7th in steals (2.0 spg) this season. She scored in double figures 15 times (seven 10+ point games, eight 20+ point games), and two or more steals 12 times.
The 2017 graduate of Ripley was the reigning SWAC Player of the Year, but teammate Ameshya Williams-Holliday took the top spot this season, leading the conference in scoring (19.3 ppg), field goal percentage (56.4%), and blocks (2.7 bpg). Williams-Holliday ranked 2nd in rebounds (11.2 rpg), and is t-12th in free throw percentage (68.4%).
The senior from Gulfport also was named the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed was named the conference's Coach of the Year for the second time in three years after guiding the Lady Tigers to a 23-6 record and back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships.
Rogan scored 17 points in the Lady Tigers' 101-80 rout of Alabama State in the SWAC Tournament championship game on Saturday and was named the tourney's MVP.
Rogan and her teammates will enter the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday as the No. 14 seed, and will face No. 3-seed LSU (25-5) on its home floor in Baton Rouge.
This is the sixth NCAA appearance for Jackson State women's basketball (1982, 1983, 1995, 2008, 2021, 2022). Jackson State faced LSU in the 2008 tournament, with No. 15 Jackson State losing 66-32 to No. 2 LSU.