PINE GROVE • Carson Rowland hasn't had much of a hard time scoring a basketball or hitting home runs, but he is having hard time choosing which one he wants to keep doing.
That’s why the standout Pine Grove senior athlete signed to play both basketball and baseball at Northeast Mississippi Community College in a signing ceremony held inside the Pine Grove gymnasium on Wednesday, May 11.
“It’s unbelievable really. You know, growing up always playing ball it was always a dream of mine to get a scholarship offer,” Rowland said of the opportunity. “When I was six (years old) I thought it would be Ole Miss, but as I’ve grown older I began to realize I wasn’t blessed with that opportunity out of high school. It’s just crazy to be able to play one sport, but being able to play two is really unbelievable. I’m extremely blessed. I can’t thank God enough.”
This season, Rowland guided Pine Grove to a 24-8 record and the MHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championship – its first in 45 years. He averaged 20.1 points to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his senior campaign.
Over the past four years, Rowland averaged 18.4 points per game, scoring 2,022 points in his career.
The Panthers’ cinderella run guided by the wiry, high-competitive point guard caught the attention of NEMCC head coach Cord Wright, who offered Rowland soon after his 23-point performance in the 43-39 win over Velma Jackson in early March.
The communication of trying to play both sports at the next level started as that relationship grew.
As his basketball recruitment took off, Rowland was in the midst of leading the Panthers on the diamond to a second-straight North Half final – competing last year in 1A. Rowland batted .280 this season with six doubles, one triple, five home runs, 23 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
For his career, the right-handed slugger posted a .309 average with 98 total hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 80 RBIs and 123 runs scored.
The challenge ahead for Rowland is rare territory. Most multi-sport collegiate athletes tend to be a mix of football and baseball players – giving them ample time between the fall and the spring to compete in both sports.
Rowland’s path of hoops and baseball will be stacked on top of each other – much like it was in high school, but with a considerable jump in competition.
“Coach Cord made it clear up front that it was an opportunity if I wanted. He asked me as soon as he offered me or if I had thought about just playing baseball,” Rowland said. “He asked me if Coach (Richey) Harrleson had talked to me. So I had a feeling they’d be willing to let me play both after the first time I talked with Coach Cord. He texted Coach Harrleson and asked him, and I talked to him, and he said it was fine. They said it hasn’t been done since the 1970s or something. I know it’s going to be hard but I couldn’t give up just one. I love both of them too much to really decide on which one to play right now so I figured I’d give both of them a shot.”
As one of the most decorated athletes from Tippah County in recent memory, Rowland reflects on his time at Pine Grove that he feels has prepared him for the test that awaits.
“Moving out to Pine Grove when I was in eighth grade, at the time I didn’t really think it would have the impact it had on me until it did. It was just a blessing to move out there and have four or five great coaches that I had while I was out there, especially Coach (Jake) Walker and Coach (Katie) Bates.” said Rowland. “They’ve talked to me a lot about how hard it’s going to be and just kind of reminding me that I got to keep my mind focused on the game when I get over there.”