The All-Division 1-2A basketball teams were announced on Tuesday with two Tippah County standouts sweeping Player of the Year honors. 

Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon was named the 1-2A Girls Player of the Year after averaging 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.1 assists per game in her junior season. 

Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was tabbed the 1-2A Boys Player of the Year with his 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game, leading the Panthers (24-6) to the Class 2A state title.

Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker was selected as the 1-2A Boys Coach of the Year, while Belmont's Chris Higginbottom was chosen as Girls Coach of the Year. 

The full All Division 1-2A teams are as listed:

GIRLS

Player of the Year – Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Coach of the Year – Chris Higginbottom, Belmont

TEAM

Carlie Brock, Belmont

Mary Grace Storment, Belmont

Kat Reno, Belmont

Rayleigh Guin, Belmont

Lily Whitley, New Site

Chloe Chism, New Site

Lindsey Dickerson, New Site

Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove

Lana Rowland, Pine Grove

Peyton Wildman, East Union

Jorja Roberson, East Union

Sommer Tyes, Baldwyn

Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

BOYS 

Player of the Year – Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Coach of the Year – Jake Walker, Pine Grove

TEAM

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Jamas Cox, Pine Grove

Jack Hudson, Pine Grove

Keaton Wilkerson, Pine Grove

Joel Barber, Baldwyn

Preston Ward, Baldwyn

Andy Trollinger, Baldwyn 

Dallas Pounds, New Site

Daniel Wildmon, New Site

Brantley Porterfield, Walnut

Malachi Wilbanks, Walnut

Ty Ramsey, Belmont

Tristan Baldwyn, East Union

