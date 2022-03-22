Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was tabbed the Division 1-2A Boys Player of the Year with his 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game, leading the Panthers (24-6) to the Class 2A state title.
The All-Division 1-2A basketball teams were announced on Tuesday with two Tippah County standouts sweeping Player of the Year honors.
Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon was named the 1-2A Girls Player of the Year after averaging 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.1 assists per game in her junior season.
Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was tabbed the 1-2A Boys Player of the Year with his 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game, leading the Panthers (24-6) to the Class 2A state title.
Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker was selected as the 1-2A Boys Coach of the Year, while Belmont's Chris Higginbottom was chosen as Girls Coach of the Year.
