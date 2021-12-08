PINE GROVE - The Pine Grove Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed West Union to town for a pair of matchups on Friday night. The Panthers defeated West Union 64-50, while the Lady Panthers fell 48-45.
(B) Pine Grove 64 - West Union 50
Pine Grove welcomed a challenge from a red-hot West Union team that entered the night's contest with an 11-1 record. The Panthers got started with a 12-0 run to open the contest before taking the first quarter 19-7. West Union managed to chop that lead to single-digits before halftime, cutting the lead to three before a Jack Hudson buzzer-beating three gave the Panthers a 32-26 lead going into the locker room. Hudson led with 12 points at the half while Carson Rowland had nine points and seven assists.
Pine Grove steadily added to their lead as the game progressed, thanks to both consistent shooting at 52 percent from the field, as well as second-chance points, having eleven team offensive rebounds for the game.
"We came out pretty well, we knew they may be a little bit flat with having played last night, so we wanted to try to keep the pressure on them," Panthers head coach Jake Walker said postgame. "This time of year, any adversity you can face, especially with a quality team like that, well-coached, facing a team like that will benefit us down the road."
Ultimately, the performance of Rowland put the Panthers over the top. The senior totaled 20 points, eleven assists, seven rebounds, and three steals, putting in an all-around performance for the Panthers.
"I thought we played pretty good, coming into tonight we haven't been shooting it just great. We've been alright but not as good as we know we can be," Rowland said postgame. "I think tonight gave us a little confidence boost."
(G) West Union 48 - Pine Grove 45
West Union got out to a big lead early against the Lady Panthers, using an early 9-0 run to take a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter. Turnovers were ultimately the Lady Panthers downfall in the contest, as 24 total turnovers put Pine Grove in a rough spot offensively.
Despite this, the Lady Panthers were able to take a 26-21 lead at halftime. West Union regained a 40-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers were able to fight back to get within a possession.
The Lady Panthers ultimately fell 48-45. Ellie Fryar led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, while Lana Rowland chipped in 13.