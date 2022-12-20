BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Men ended 2022 with an 88-67 victory over Lyon on Saturday, led by Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) and JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.).
Sanders would drop a 30-piece on the Scots, while Warren wasn't far behind with 26 points.
The turning point in the game came in the second half when the Toppers went on a 9-0 run with under 13 minutes left to go, with Warren draining a three, one of his five threes, followed by two buckets in the paint from Sanders.
"Those two guys were big for us today," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "They also had a good game on defense."
Two big keys to the Toppers' victory today were points off turnovers, 23-6 for BMCU, and bench points, as they Toppers would get 42 points and hold the Scots to 0.
"Our bench really came through today, and that's what we expect of them," Bingham said. "We did a good in the paint with 50 points inside, so I was very pleased to see that."
Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.) added 12 points in the victory for Blue Mountain, while Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) chipped in 10. Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) continues to add to his season tally, blocking four shots on the day.
BMCU (8-4, 3-3 SSAC) closed out 2022 and will flip the calendar to next play Dalton State January 5 in SSAC play in Dalton, Ga. slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
