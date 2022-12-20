rip-2022-12-21-sport-bmc-mbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Ryan Sanders scored a team-high 30 points in a 88-67 win over Lyon on Saturday. 

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Men ended 2022 with an 88-67 victory over Lyon on Saturday, led by Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) and JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.).

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com