A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Walnut running back Kemarrian Gray is tackled by Falkner's Wyatt McDaniel (4) and Wyatt Gray (24) during Thursday night's action.
Falkner's Chris Nunley looks for room to run in the second half of Thursday's home game against Walnut.
Walnut cheerleaders hold up a sign reading, "Dove Season Starts Saturday. Eagle Season Starts Tonight!" along with scores from the previous four Wildcat victories over rival Falkner.
Falkner cheerleaders hold up a sign that says, "We Pity those Kitties. Joe Bowl 2023," prior to the Eagles taking the field for Thursday's game.
Walnut's Trent Braddock wraps up Falkner's Ethan Barber for a tackle on the opening kickoff of Thursday's Joe Bowl.
Falkner quarterback Gavin Wooley throws a pass down the field as Walnut defender Skylar Wilbanks reaches out to disrupt the attempt during the first quarter of Thursday's action.
Walnut's Austin Watson and Jack Leak converge on a pass break-up intended for Falkner's Chris Nunley during the first quarter of Thursday's action.
Walnut running back Kemarrian Gray attempts to break free from Falkner's Brady Bostick on a run in the first half of Thursday's Joe Bowl action.
High school sports reporter & digital producer
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
