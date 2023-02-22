rip-2023-02-23-sport-pg-bskb-1

Pine Grove senior Jamas Cox drives past Northside's Jordan McKnight in the first half of Wednesday night's 47-37 loss in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Mississippi Valley State University. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

ITTA BENA – Pine Grove had its sights set for another trip to Jackson, but the defending Class 2A champions saw its title reign end on Wednesday night.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you