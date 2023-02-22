ITTA BENA – Pine Grove had its sights set for another trip to Jackson, but the defending Class 2A champions saw its title reign end on Wednesday night.
The Panthers fumbled a 10-point first-half lead as Northside played an inspired second half to come back and pick up the 46-37 win in the 2A quarterfinal matchup at Mississippi Valley State University.
Pine Grove (23-9) started out hot beyond the arc, making 4 of 6 from deep – the last of which came from Hayden Holcomb on the opening possession of the second quarter for a 16-8 lead.
From there, the Panthers went ice cold, missing its next 10 shots from 3-point range. Their contentment with outside shots awarded them just two free-throw attempts on the night.
“We tried to tell them in a couple of those timeouts in the second half was ‘Guys, I know you want to shoot the ball but five of their defenders are out above the 3-point line, so somebody’s got to get in the lane and put a little pressure,’” said Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker. “We settled there in the second half, hoping one of those big threes would fall, and it never fell. It was the wrong time to go back to that.”
The Panthers held a 21-11 lead midway through the second, before Northside’s Jordan McKnight, a 6-foot-5 forward, scored a pair of baskets down the stretch of the first half’s end to bring the Gators within eight.
It was a sign of things to come in the second half, as McKnight dominated the boards and the paint to lift the Gators to the comeback win. McKnight scored nine consecutive points for his team in the third, highlighted by a thunderous dunk for Northside’s first lead since leading 2-0 to open the game, at 29-28 with 1:55 left in the third.
McKnight finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
McKnight and the rest of his teammates combined to grab 12 of Northside's 19 offensive rebounds in the second half.
“It’s the same thing we harped on all week, was offensive rebounds,” said Walker. “We just didn’t do a good enough job, and they did a great job of sending guys flying in there, and their difficult to keep of the boards. We didn’t cover that very well.”
Pine Grove briefly took a 35-33 lead early in the fourth behind buckets from Brittan Fryar and Jamas Cox.
The Gators closed the final 6:14 with a 13-2 run set up by six Pine Grove turnovers in the period.
“We got wore down. You could tell we kind of got tired. That’s probably on me, I probably should’ve subbed some guys and got them fresh. But we rolled with those guys,” said Walker. “We got into their speed, their game, trying to get up-and-down a few times. All 10 of them out there were soaking wet from sweat, so that ball got kind of slippery. It’s going to happen like that sometimes.”
Pine Grove shot 39% from the floor, while Northside was held to 34.5%. Holcomb led the Panthers with 12 points, followed by Jack Hudson with nine and Cox with eight.
Those three, along with Keaton Wilkerson and Ty Seawright are the five outgoing seniors from a legendary Pine Grove run over the past four seasons.
The program is 90-35 over the last four seasons, with one state title, two division tournament championships and four straight playoff appearances with a 10-3 mark in postseason play.
“Obviously, the wins are going to stand out, the state championship last year is going to stand out, and that’s what I’ve told them, was that this is the third year we’ve made it to this point – the elite eight,” Walker said. “But just who they were, and how they showed up everyday, showed up every game and battled and did the things we asked them to do. I don’t think I’ve ever had a group that’s responded like they have. Some of those kids have been doing it since the eighth grade. We start practices in August. I know they’re worn out, beat up, and it gets repetitive, but they showed up everyday. They’ve been outstanding examples to look to.”
