Seven Ripley Tigers landed on the All-Division 2-4A Baseball First Team after selections were recently made by division coaches.
Two Tigers earned top honors as junior Ty Long won Pitcher of the Year after being the region’s MVP last season. Junior catcher Cooper Davis defended his Defensive MVP honor, splitting the award with Pontotoc’s Corbyn Clayton this season as Co-Defensive MVPs.
Long, a Southern Miss commit, made 13 appearances on the mound, including 11 starts this season. He went 8-3 in his starts, allowing just 16 earned runs while striking out 147 and walking 17 batters. Long boasted a 1.57 ERA to go with an outstanding .803 WHIP. Opponents batted just .159 on the season against the hard-throwing right-hander.
Davis was a perfect battery mate for Long. The catcher had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on the season, committing zero errors in 206 total chances, recording 198 putouts and eight assists along the way. Davis caught and was a part of a Tigers pitching staff that held a 2.76 ERA as a team.
Here’s the full list of selections:
All-Division 2-4A Baseball
MVP: Hunter Bagwell, South Pontotoc
Offensive MVP: Jon Robert Carnes, Pontotoc
Pitcher of the Year: Ty Long, Ripley
Co-Defensive MVP: Cooper Davis, Ripley
Co-Defensive MVP: Corbyn Clayton, Pontotoc
Coach of the Year: Jeff Harmon, South Pontotoc
First Team
Jackson Rodgers, South Pontotoc
Hayes Gregory, South Pontotoc
Jackson Harmon, South Pontotoc
Trace Ash, South Pontotoc
Ashton Matthews, South Pontotoc
Shay Johnson, South Pontotoc
Channing Garner, Ripley
Will Caviness, Ripley
Curt Cohea, Ripley
Tanner Allen, Ripley
Stan Horton Jr., Ripley
Garrett Pound, Pontotoc
Jack Sansing, Pontotoc
Braxton Whiteside, Pontotoc
Jabari Farr, Pontotoc
Reece Kentner, North Pontotoc
Cam Abbott, North Pontotoc
Jack Cummings, North Pontotoc
Steele Brooks, Houston
Jonathan Childress, Houston
Cooper Wilhite, New Albany
