TIPPAH – Ripley, Walnut, Pine Grove, and Falkner are all sending athletes to state competition, as several runners from each school qualified to compete in the 2021 MHSAA Track and Field Championships.
Ripley’s Keegan Strong, Immanuel Griffin, Chazton Crudup, and Jaki Holmes qualified for the 4A State Championship in the 4x100 relay.
Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, Gabe McElwain, and T.J. Colom all qualified in two different events each for the 2A State Championship. Vuncannon and McElwain both won the 3200m at North Half while placing second in the 800m and 1600m respectively, while Colom qualified for state competition in the 300m hurdles by placing second, and the long jump by placing fourth.
Both of Pine Grove’s 4x800 teams qualified for the 1A State Championship by placing third at North Half. The teams are consisted of Caleb Bullock, Ty Seawright, Kason Carmichael, and Hayden Holcomb for the boys, and Selah Jumper, Hannah Grisham, Lana Rowland, and Mallory Bullock for the girls. Skiver Burch will also be running at the 1A State Championship for Pine Grove.
Falkner’s Aniyah Prather will also be going to the 1A State Championship, qualifying for the 200m and 400m dash.