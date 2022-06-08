TUPELO • Ripley’s LaTrell Vance and Amy Rodgers were the first from Tippah County to represent the area in the annual Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association (NEMBCA) All-Star Games on Friday night in Tupelo.
Rodgers, who won the 3-point shooting competition prior to the start of the 3A/4A/5A/6A girls game, notched four points, four rebounds and a steal, but it wasn’t enough as her Blue team fell to the Red, 51-39.
The Blue led 12-11 after the first quarter but was outscored 21-8 in the second quarter as Red poured in five 3-pointers in the period. Red dropped three treys in a row for a 9-0 run but Senatobia’s Angel Wright connected on a jumper before Rodgers made a pair of free throws with 3:45 left to slow the bleeding.
A 12-4 run to close the first half saw the Red take a 32-20 lead into the break. They added to it in the third to lead 41-27.
Rodgers sunk another set of free throws late in the fourth, and New Albany’s Madison McDonald scored eight of her team-high 13 points to help Blue outscore Red 12-10 in the final eight minutes.
In the boys action, Vance and the rest of his Red teammates put on an offensive clinic.
His 14 points marked five of seven total players on the Red to score double digits, leading them to a 96-82 win over the Blue in the nightcap.
A hot start from New Albany’s Kamron Carter helped the Red get out to an early 10-point lead but a 10-3 close to the quarter saw that lead dwindle to 21-17.
Carter finished with 32 points and was named the game’s MVP.
Tied 29-29 midway through the second, Vance scored his first basket on a layup plus the foul in part of an 11-4 run to close the first half with a 40-33 lead.
Vance found his scoring groove more in the second half as Red began to open the gap. He scored five straight points on a made 3-point basket and an offensive rebound putback for a 56-39 lead with 4:42 left in the third. Red built a 74-56 advantage by the end of the third.
Vance opened the fourth with a layup and his second 3-pointer for a 20-point lead – one the Red needed as Blue bounced back to within 10 before running out of time.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard was 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Small school showdowns
The 1A/2A games took centerstage on Saturday with Walnut’s Laura Leigh Hughes the lone representative from Tippah County on either girls roster.
Hughes and her Red squad climbed out of an early hole to comeback and take a 58-47 win.
Blue rushed out to a 10-2 lead and led 11-5 by the end of the first quarter as the Red struggled with turnovers and missed shots in the opening period.
The teams traded blows in the second before the Red finally took its first lead in the closing seconds on a made 3-pointer from Thrasher’s Marlee George for the 22-21 lead at halftime.
An 11-0 Red run in the third was quickly answered by 9-2 run by the Blue, who trailed 37-32 by quarter’s end.
Red outscored Blue 21-15 in the fourth to seal the win.
Of the Blue, Tupelo Christian's Sydney Carter was tabbed the Offensive Player of the game with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists. Sydney Carter spent her first three years of high school at Pine Grove and played her junior high years at Chalybeate.
A familiar name graced the high school court one last time as Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland teamed up with Walnut’s Brantley Porterfield on the Blue.
Rowland was named the Offensive Player of the Game with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists but his efforts couldn’t match a solid performance from the Red, who took 76-57 win in the final game.
Rowland had a layup midway through the first but the Red kept its distance with a 12-9 lead. A pair of 3-pointers and another two-point basket in the second got the Blue offense rolling but the Red, again, marched in lockstep to cling to a 31-27 lead at the break.
Porterfield got on the board in the third, scoring on a layup with 4:28 left to slow an 11-2 run to start the period by the Red. He later drilled a 3-pointer to cut the lead back to eight.
A 24-13 fourth quarter in favor of the Red sealed the Blue’s fate. Blue Mountain’s Jaden Hall banked in his only bucket of the game – a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:58 to play for a 17-point lead.
Postgame, Porterfield was honored for winning the free throw competition, going a perfect 10 for 10 in the final round, and Hall was awarded the 2022 Wesley McKay Memorial Scholarship Award.