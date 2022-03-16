PINE GROVE • Jazzie Smithey couldn't have picked a better time to connect on her first career home run.
The sophomore centerfielder capped a late sixth-inning rally with a two-run blast over the left field wall to lift Pine Grove to a 5-4 win over in-county rival Ripley on Friday.
Ripley took a 1-0 lead after multiple miscues, including an error that scored Allyson Christmas in the top of the first inning.
Smithey's speed on the base paths proved to be an equalizer in the bottom of the second, where she led off the frame with a walk, stole second, then scored from there on a routine groundball hit to second base to tie things at 1-1.
Smithey was the only Lady Panther to reach base in the first four innings as Ripley's Kassie McKenzie shut down a potent Pine Grove offense.
The Lady Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Chatrea Wallace found some luck as her swing at a Memory Mauney pitch hugged the first base line to score Ella Reese Shackelford.
Pine Grove's first hit of the game came on a leadoff single from Hailey Keeton in the bottom of the fifth, but a sac bunt, groundout and strikeout ended the inning.
Ripley seemingly took command of the game in the top of the sixth, when catcher Janna Johnson belted a two-run homer and Shackelford added a RBI on a sac fly for a 4-1 lead.
But McKenzie's third time through the Pine Grove lineup spelled trouble for the young eighth grade pitcher. Nine-hole hitter Lexi Beard led off with a single, followed quickly by a double from Ellie Fryar to place two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Madison Foster immediately cut into the deficit with a 2-RBI double to centerfield to make the score 4-3. With Foster standing on third, Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan elected to turn Smithey around at the plate.
Smithey, who had attempted to slap from the left side in her first two at-bats, crossed over to bat on her natural right-hand side. That decision paid off with a two-run no-doubter and a 5-4 lead.
Lizzie Meeks started the game in the circle, pitching the first four innings before being relieved by Mauney, reentered the game to pick up the save in the seventh, but not without one last heroic effort from Smithey.
Ripley's Brenley Moffitt led off the top of the seventh with a pinch hit single to turn over the Lady Tigers' lineup. A groundout moved Genesis Prather, who Moffitt pinch hit for, over to second with one out.
Wallace then hit a sharp single to centerfield, that initially was mishandled by Smithey, almost certainly leading to a game-tying run but Smithey's throw from deep in the outfield was right on time to tag out Prather at the plate, preserving the win.
Pine Grove traveled to Booneville later on Friday. The defending Class 3A champs handed the Lady Panthers their first loss of the season with a 7-4 decision.
On Monday, the Lady Panthers (4-1) defeated Falkner 15-1, where Smithey added her second home run of her career in four-day span.
Ripley falls to 5-4 on the season after starting the year 4-0.