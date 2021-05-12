Tippah/Benton – The 2021 MHSAA golf championships were held this past week in various courses across the state, and several notable performances were put on by area golfers.
Ripley’s golf team finished second in the Class 4A State Golf Championship, finishing one stroke ahead of third place West Lauderdale in the final score tally to take the silver with a 667. Jake Moffitt finished tied for fifth individually with a score of 155, which included a 74 in round one, which tied for second best on the day. Clay Adams and Craig Bullock finished tied for fifteenth and eighteenth individually with a 167 and a 168, respectively.
In the Class 1A/2A State Golf Championships, Hickory Flat’s Alex Tatum finished tied for third overall individually with a final score of 151. This included shooting a 72 on the first day of the competition, the best score shot in round one among all golfers at the 1A/2A championships.