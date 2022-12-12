KANSAS CITY, Mo. • The NAIA announced its 2022 Women's Volleyball All-Americans Friday, Dec. 9 with Blue Mountain Christian University's Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) being named Honorable Mention.
The senior setter helped lead the Volley Toppers to a 34-3 record this season while handing out 846 assists at 8.38 per set, 69 aces, an SSAC regular season title and tournament championship, along with an appearance in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
"My last two years at BMCU have been a dream come true," Lucas said. "Ever since I was young, I imagined playing for a championship at the collegiate level. I'm thankful to my coaches and teammates it all materialized this year. Thank you to the Blue Mountain Volleyball program for giving me this wonderful opportunity and great memories."
Lucas' season was one for the ages, as she was also named an NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, SSAC Scholar-Athlete, SSAC Setter of the Year, SSAC All-Conference and AVCA All-Region.
"Anna had possibly one of the best seasons of any student-athlete in the country in volleyball," BMCU head coach Reid Gann said. "She racked up more awards in one season than most will in an entire career. She has set a great example here for what we expect of anyone coming into our program. I'm very happy for her."
To see the full list of NAIA All-Americans, visit naia.org.
