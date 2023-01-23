TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A hot-shooting Stillman team took down Blue Mountain Christian on Saturday in SSAC play 90-68.
The Tigers took a 40-31 lead into halftime and would eventually shoot 60 percent from the field, including 13 from three-point range.
Blue Mountain was without the nation's leading shot blocker Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) due to an injury.
JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) had another solid game for Blue Mountain in the loss, scoring 21 points, hitting three from three range.
Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) would chip in eight points with seven rebounds also for the Toppers.
Khalil Johnson was the story for Stillman, leading all scorers with 25 points including seven three pointers.
Tomias Brand chipped in 17 points for the Tigers, while Devin Merriweather had 11 and Derrick Finklea added 10.
"We shot the ball well, they just shot it better on their home floor," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We still have several conference games left, so we won't let this deter us. Hopefully, our upcoming home schedule will allow us to rest up and finish strong."
BMCU (11-8, 5-7 SSAC) returns to SSAC play Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala. as they take on No. 19 Faulkner with tip set for 7:30 p.m. CST.
