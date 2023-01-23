rip-2023-01-23-sport-bmc-mbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's JaMarcus Clark hit 3 of 3 from 3-point range for 21 points in a 90-68 loss to Stillman on Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A hot-shooting Stillman team took down Blue Mountain Christian on Saturday in SSAC play 90-68.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

