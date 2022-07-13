The Pontotoc Stix picked up a pair of wins last Thursday in the King City Classic, 7-1 over the East Mississippi Red Birds, and 1-0 over the Baldwyn Blue Aces (American Legion Post 130).
The Stix competed in a pool that played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
In the first game, Jackson Lee (Calhoun City) got the win, pitching six innings. Jon Robert Carnes (Pontotoc) went 3-4 at the plate, and Cooper Davis (Ripley) hit a 3-run home run in the sixth inning on the way to the win.
That win improved the Stix to 10-2 on the season.
In game two, Ty Long (Ripley) pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout against Baldwyn.
Jackson Lee beat out an infield single in the bottom of the first, facing Baldwyn starter Jacob Brown. The Stix loaded the bases with two out, but were unable to score.
Long notched a pair of K’s to get through the top of the second unscathed.
Ripley’s Nace Clark singled up the middle in the bottom of the frame, but Brown got a timely strikeout to escape damage.
Long nullified a walk with a strikeout to get through the top of the third inning with a scoreless tie.
Clark made good on a pair of fielding chances in right field in the top of the fourth, first, drifting to his right and reeling in a deep fly, then, charging in on a sinking liner. Long called off his infielders and handled a popup along the third-base line himself to end the inning.
Brown got a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth, and a hustling Hunter Bagwell (South Pontotoc) got thrown out by half a step at first base on a slow roller.
Baldwyn’s Mason Easterling and Matthew Knotts hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the top of the fifth, but Long again reached back for a little extra, and fanned the last two hitters in the frame.
The Stix’s Greer Manning (West Union) beat out an infield single to start the bottom of the fifth. Baldwyn third-baseman Kaden Martin tuned in the defensive play of the game, charging a Stix bunt, barehanding, then side-arming an off-balance throw to get the runner at first and help end a Pontotoc threat.
Long struck out the side in the top of the sixth.
Lefty first-baseman Reece Kentner (North Pontotoc) started the bottom of the frame with an opposite-field, leadoff single to left. JR Carnes (Pontototc) then went opposite-field, deep to right, doubling home Kentner for the game’s only run.
The Blue Aces' Drake Douglas (Saltillo) smashed a triple to straightaway center to start the top of the seventh inning, but Long came back with a pair of strikeouts to slam the door.
Stix verses Troy
On Saturday, the Stix continued tournament play at Itawamba Community College. In their third game, they defeated Troy Post 70, 8-5. The Stix were down 5-1 headed into the bottom of the fourth inning, when Chipper Moore led off with a double, followed by a pair of singles from Cooper Davis and Greer Manning. That cut the Troy lead to 5-3. Ty Long singled to knot the score at 5-all. A pair of Troy errors made the difference. Jackson Lee and Greer Manning each had a pair of RBIs for the Stix. Carnes and Long each went 2-3 at the plate. Reece Kentner started, lasting 3 1/3 innings, and Hunter Bagwell finished the final 1 2/3 innings for the win.
Stix verses Gauthier-Amedee (Gonzalez, La.)
The Stix lost to an opponent from Gonzalez, Lousiana in 8 innings, 4-3. The game was tied at 2 after seven innings. Gonzalez plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Chipper Moore, Reece Kentner, and Hunter Bagwell each went 2-4 at the plate for the Stix, and Bagwell and Kentner drove in runs. Jon Robert Carnes pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits while fanning six.