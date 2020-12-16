Falkner played host to a pair of games affected by various scheduling changes, with the Lady Eagles facing the Walnut Lady Wildcats, while the Eagles took on the Houlka Wildcats.
(G) Walnut 64 – Falkner 25
The Walnut Lady Wildcats got ahead early and never let off the gas, taking the inter-county matchup 64-25.
Walnut’s offense could not be stopped early on, highlighted by Claire Leak’s 22 first half points. Leak was instrumental in both scoring as well as distributing the basketball, as she made several difficult passes in both the half-court offense as well as on the fastbreak. Leak sat most of the second half, only to be reinserted late, seemingly to help put other Lady Wildcats in scoring position.
Leak’s 22 points led the team, while Dilanie Lafoy chipped in 9. The Lady Wildcats are building momentum as they near the Christmas break, as they have won 3 of their last 4 contests.
(B) Houlka 79 – Falkner 60
The Falkner Eagles fought hard, as has been the case for most of their 2020 season so far, but came up short against Houlka 79-60.
Houlka pulled ahead early in the contest thanks to a good shooting night from deep, making 6 first half 3’s while stifling Falkner’s guards early on. Falkner found scoring success early going inside the paint, but with Houlka’s good shooting night, the Eagles’ deficit began to widen to double digits.
Towards the end of the 2nd quarter, Falkner went on a 12-2 run to get within striking distance of Houlka, ultimately ending the 1st half only down 7. The Eagles and Wildcats traded buckets throughout the second half, highlighted by Falkner’s Rodrigo Ruedas scoring 16 in the second half alone. However, Houlka’s performance from deep provided enough cushion to give them the victory.
Ruedas led the Eagles in scoring with 20, while Bryson Kennedy chipped in 11.