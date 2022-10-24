RIPLEY • The South Tippah School Board took the following actions during its 5:15 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Oscar Shannon Building, according to board minutes.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Members present included Kerry Cockrell, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, and Kevin Barefield.
Others Present: Tony Elliott, Superintendent; Price Elliott, Board Attorney; Ruby Bennett, Assistant Superintendent; Tonya Kuhl, Business Manager; Kelly Gates, Federal Program Director; and guests. Wayne Jumper was absent.
The meeting was called to order by Board Vice-Chairman Kerry Cockrell and commenced as an open meeting. The Invocation was led by Price Elliott. Tony Elliott led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. Arnold Witt read the South Tippah School District Vision Statement and Mission Statement.
Trustees:
—Approved the agenda.
—Honored Blue Mountain High School U.S. History students. Each student was presented a certificate by Ruby Bennett and Tony Elliott. Brent Grisham, teacher, was also presented a certificate.
Others attending were Chris Killough, principal, and Lee Holt, assistant principal. Other guests were also present.
The Blue Mountain U.S. History class for the 2021-2022 school year attained the highest grade in the state and was honored to be named No. 1 in the state.
—Approved the Aug. 10, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes.
—Approved the consent agenda as follows:
—Disposal of Fixed Assets: Disposal amount of $5,274.84.
—Summary Statement of Fixed Assets: Additions of $74,230.78
—Fund Raisers:
—Blue Mountain School: Senior Class, sell Hawaiian Leis, October 2022; Fowler Festival Silent Auction, October 2022; Basketball Boosters, sell chances on $250 VISA Card, September 2022.
—Pine Grove School: FFA, sell meat sticks, 2022-2023 school year; K-6th Grades, sell popcorn, October 2022; Boys and Girls Basketball, 30 Day Cash Giveaway, September 2022.
—Ripley Elementary School: Gift Card/Magazines for Classrooms Sale, September 2022.
—Ripley High School: Pom Squad, sell t-shirts, September 2022; Yearbook, sell homecoming t-shirts, August 2022; Baseball Booster, 30 Day Gun Giveaway, October 2022; FCCLA, sell candy bars, September 2022.
—Tippah Career & Technology Center: Sell student built projects, 2022-2023 school year.
—Field Trips:
—Pine Grove School: FFA, National Convention/Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 25-29, 2022
—Ripley Elementary School: Kindergarten, Blue Springs Safari Park, Oct. 21, 2022;Kindergarten, Cinemark/Tupelo, Dec. 2, 2022.
—Ripley Middle School: Quest, NASA Space Center/Huntsville, AL, Nov. 2, 2022; Choir, Ripley Veterans Park, Nov. 11, 2022.
—South Tippah Pre-Kindergarten: Wise Farm/Pontotoc, Oct. 20, 2022.
—Approved administration of medication to students.
—Approved requests for release: Isaiah Mullins, Prentiss County; Lincoln Bates, North Tippah.
—Approved additions to the Substitute List: Cole Childs and Becky Montgomery.
—Approved additions to the Substitute Bus Monitor List: Becky Montgomery, Shania Otts, Judith Edwards and Rondia Nance.
—Approved the Superintendent’s Report as presented by Superintendent Tony Elliott.
—Approved the Pine Grove School Activity Fund Claim for Milestones Brand for $5,035. —Approved the Claims Docket, claims #94981 - #95324.
—Approved the Financial Statements.
—Accepted the resignation from the following licensed personnel: Haley Wilson, Ripley High School.
—Employed the following licensed personnel for ESSER After-School Tutoring Program for SY22-23:
Blue Mountain School:
Elizabeth Elliott, Program Director @ $36/hour
Laura Elliott, Tutor @ $30/hour
Nicole Decanter, Tutor @ $30/hour
Beatrice Mitchell, Tutor @ $30/hour
Kim Fryar, Tutor @ $30/hour
Audri Russell, Tutor @ $30/hour
Emily West, Tutor @ $30/hour
Mallory Hurt, Tutor @ $30/hour
Melissa Moore, Tutor @ $30/hour
Jessica Paseur-Drewery, Tutor @ $30/hour
Ripley Elementary School:
Amy Johnson, Tutor @ $30/hour
Tiffany Gates, Tutor @ $30/hour
Ann Holmes, Tutor @ $30/hour
Brittany Davis, Tutor @ $30/hour
Samantha Walton, Tutor @ $30/hour
Mindy Alexander, Tutor @ $30/hour
Carla Liles, Tutor @ $30/hour
Suzanne Wooley, Tutor @ $30/hour
Lou Price, Tutor @ $30/hour
Pine Grove School:
Caitlyn Raines, Tutor @ $30/hour
Paris Moreland, Tutor @ $30/hour
Heather Christian, Tutor @ $30/hour
Randa Bennett, Tutor @ $30/hour
Karen Pannell, Tutor @ $30/hour
Erica Gates, Tutor @ $30/hour
Andrew Mauney, Tutor @ $30/hour
Christy Hurt, Tutor @ $30/hour
Ripley High School:
Kristen Fortenberry, Tutor @ $30/hour
Marie Hamilton, Tutor @ $30/hour
Randy Hamilton, Tutor @ $30/hour
Casey Cappleman, Tutor @ $30/hour
Ripley Middle School:
Jennifer Shockley, Tutor @ $30/hour
Melissa Criswell, Tutor @ $30/hour
Katina Hill, Tutor @ $30/hour
Johnnie Smith, Tutor @ $30/hour
Courtney Cappleman, Tutor @ $30/hour
Taylor Garner, Tutor @ $30/hour
—Employed the following non-licensed personnel for SY22-23: Ripley High School, Osheuna Prather, Full-time substitute.
—Approved the South Tippah School District Wellness Policy for 2022-2023.
—Approved the revision to the 2022-2023 Crisis Response Plan.
—Approved the revised Resolution Requesting Tax Levy for Operations.
—Approved the FY22-23 Budget Certification. —Approved the Resolution of the South Tippah School District Board of Trustees regarding the effect of student transfers on desegregation.
—Approved the Workers Compensation and Employers Liability Quote Proposal.
—Awarded the bid for the Pine Grove Auditorium HVAC to Conditioned Air Inc., the lowest and best bid as recommended by Justin Zahner with Shafer Zahner Zahner Office of Architecture. The bids were as follows: Conditioned Air, Inc. $322,980; S.M. Lawrence Company, Inc. $419,000.
—Rescinded Board Policy IAAA: Distance/Online Learning.
—Approved the first adoption of Board Policy INC: Extended Learning Opportunity.
—Approved the revision to Board Policy: DJEC-Federal Purchasing and Procurement. —Approved the Board Policy Review of Section I: Curriculum and Instruction.
—Increased substitute pay for South Tippah employees as follows: No Degree Substitutes,$70/day; Degree Substitutes, $80/day; Long Term Substitutes (Certified 20 days or more)$110/day.
—Upheld the decision of Pine Grove School Principal Tommy Ozbirn regarding the disciplinary action of a Pine Grove School student.
—Approved the discussion of MSBA’s Legislative Survey.
—Adjourned until the next regular meeting of the South Tippah School District Board to be held at 5:15 p.m., October 18, 2022, at the Oscar Shannon Building, at 410 Greenlee Street, Ripley, Mississippi.
