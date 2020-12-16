WALNUT • Walnut’s T.J. Colom was recognized for his outstanding performance in the 2020 football season, as he was named to the Class 2A All-State Second Team.
Colom finished the 2020 season with 1645 yards rushing, averaging over 10 yards per rush, and 31 rushing touchdowns. He also had 413 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.
A dynamic athlete that can change the course of the game any time he touches the ball, Colom helped lead the Walnut Wildcats to a 7-2 regular season record and a prominent spot in the 2A playoffs, hosting and winning a home playoff game.
This is Colom’s second All-State selection. Colom also won the Div. 1-2A Offensive Player of the Year award to go along with his All-State selection.